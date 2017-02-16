Cal Ore Life Fight purchases six new airplanes

Eureka
CRESCENT CITY – The Cal Ore Life Fight medical and ambulance transportation service are in the process of switching aircrafts.
For almost 20 years, Cal Ore has had tremendous success and recoveries with the current plane in use (Piper Pa-42 Cheyenne), with the plane no longer being manufactured Cal Ore has now converted over to King Air aircrafts. These new planes feature longer ranges in flight, more space, and also room to accommodate family members. Cal Ore will be receiving 5 more planes, as one will be transferred to the Arcata base.
“We’ve been talking about this conversion for a number of years. We started planning it, it’s obviously a big expenditure that we have to plan for, but it’s all been worked on for about two years, and now it’s a matter of finding the right air craft that fit our needs,” says CEO Director of Operations, Dan Brattain. “We went through several air crafts to make sure it’s the right one for us.”
It will take about 18 months before all planes are equipped with the necessary equipment.