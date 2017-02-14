California Teachers Association recognizes HSU food assitance program

Eureka
- Overcast
- Temperature: 55 °F
Tue, 02/14/2017 - 20:53
Fortuna
- Scattered clouds
- Temperature: 60 °F
Tue, 02/14/2017 - 20:55
Crescent City
- Overcast
- Temperature: 57 °F
Tue, 02/14/2017 - 20:56
Eureka
Fortuna
Crescent City
Humboldt State University was recently recognized for having one of the "strongest and most extensive hunger assistance programs" by the California Teacher Association.
According to a California State University food security study, as many as one in five CSU students experience food insecurity - meaning that they could not pay for nutritious food or were forced to regularly skip meals.
The HSU Oh Snap! food program offers students a campus food pantry, a weekly food stand, and cooking classes which teach how to cook meals on a budget.
"Student success is tightly connected to student health. And part of being a healthy human, a healthy student is getting enough nutritious food to eat,” said assistant professor of social work, Jennifer Maguire, “So when we have students who aren't getting enough food or they're having to pick food that's not nutritious it is impacting their ability to focus in school and have the energy that they need to participate."
The Oh Snap! program also now has an app. If there are leftovers after a large banquet or event at the school, students are notified that this food will be available at the food pantry.
This redistribution of food helps HSU get closer to the zero food waste goal that they are trying to reach.