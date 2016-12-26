Caltrans, CHP: Use snow chains, not substitutes

Eureka
- Clear sky
- Temperature: 41 °F
Mon, 12/26/2016 - 21:53
Fortuna
- Clear sky
- Temperature: 35 °F
Mon, 12/26/2016 - 22:15
Crescent City
- Overcast
- Temperature: 42 °F
Mon, 12/26/2016 - 21:56
EUREKA- Caltrans and the CHP are warning motorists that if they’re traveling in snowy areas and chains are required, substitutions just won’t due.
Recently, a driver tried using zip ties for his tires. The CHP does not recognize those as safe traction devices. There are places on the Internet that show how you can rig up zip ties for your tires but law enforcement will be looking for the real thing not plastic substitutions.
Make sure when traveling through snowy areas, that you have approved safety chains, snow tires or 4-wheel drive and follow Caltrans road condition recommendations.