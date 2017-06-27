Caltrans corrects Willit's Bypass total cost
EUREKA - Caltrans issues a statement after several media outlets question the agency on a recent post to their Facebook site regarding the total cost of the Willits Bypass.
An initial amount was reported as 300 million dollars. Officials now say that was a mistake. That amount was previously shared at a meeting in 2014. Support costs including staff and consultants added another 159 million dollars.
The extra cost was for assessing environmental impacts of over 30 different routes, the most extensive and detailed mitigation plan in Caltrans’ history and then re-writing large sections of that mitigation plan to resolve issues with evolving requirements.
The 300 million dollar mark was just for construction and not the total cost.