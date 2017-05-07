Caltrans gets money for infrastructure repair
HUMBOLDT COUNTY - Caltrans is getting a pretty nice infusion of funds from the California Transportation Commission to improve roadways and other construction projects.
Nearly 593 million dollars will be spent to shore up our aging infrastructure. 31-different projects will receive the investment which will include traffic congestion relief, biking and pedestrian projects, inter-city rail projects and more. Locally, 5.4-million will be spent on restoration of the Eagle Prairie Bridge between Rio Dell and Scotia.
Now that SB-1 has been passed, more funds will be allocated providing the first significant and stable increase in state transportation funding in more than two decades. Sb-1 will increase the gas tax by 12-cents a gallon. In 2020, zero emission vehicles will pay a new 100-dollar annual vehicle registration fee along with new license fees.
The state expects to raise 5.2 billion dollars annually to fix crumbling streets, highways, bridges as well as bolster mass transit projects to reduce congestion in trade corridors and commuter routes.