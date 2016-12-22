Caltrans loaning tools for apprenticeship program

Eureka
- Clear sky
- Temperature: 35 °F
Thu, 12/22/2016 - 03:53
Fortuna
- Clear sky
- Temperature: 37 °F
Thu, 12/22/2016 - 04:15
Crescent City
- Clear sky
- Temperature: 42 °F
Thu, 12/22/2016 - 03:56
Eureka
Fortuna
Crescent City
NORTH COAST - In an effort to recruit more heavy equipment mechanic apprentices Caltrans is loaning tool kits as an incentive.
The 3-year program prepares apprentices with the skills needed to become full journeymen mechanics with Caltrans upon completion. The program has helped train 275 men and women for employment with the department who repair and maintain more than 11,000 vehicles statewide.
If you’d like to be a part of this program, contact Caltrans.