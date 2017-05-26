Caltrans looks to move forward on Richardson Grove Project
EUREKA - After ten years of environmental studies and legal challenges, Caltrans has completed final reports on the Richardson Grove Improvement Project.
The project aims to make a one-mile area of Highway 101 through the grove accessible for trucks longer than 65' which are now the national standard.
It's been a priority for District 1 since 2007. Since then, the Environmental Protection Information Center and others filed multiple lawsuits to delay or stop expansion citing threats to the ancient trees lining the roadway.
Caltrans won't add new lanes and instead plans to make geometric changes to the roadway's alignment.
The agency says that will increase safety for all drivers.
Caltrans District 1 Public Information Officer Eli Rohl said, "Right now the trucks geometrically can't pass each other, so what we're proposing to do is go ahead and change the angles of these curves so that these trucks can pass through while staying in their own lanes and also not posing a hazard to other vehicles. And that'll overall we believe improve the economic accessibility of the region."
If no additional lawsuits are filed, Caltrans expects to submit the project for bid later this year.