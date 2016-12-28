Caltrans makes progress on 101 closure near Piercy

Eureka
MENDOCINO COUNTY - An update to the full road closure of Highway 101 near Piercy in Mendocino County; Caltrans says traffic is still flowing using a detour onto State Route 271.
Crews are working to clean up the highway, install temporary concrete rails between northbound and southbound lanes and finally install a rock fence along the northbound shoulder.
Once complete, traffic will be restored using southbound lanes with one lane in each direction. Officials are hoping to complete these steps by the end of the week.
The slide extends almost 900-feet above the road. Full restoration of the highway is unknown at this time.