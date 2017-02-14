Caltrans making progress on Highway 299 slide at Big French Creek

Eureka
- Clear sky
- Temperature: 42 °F
Tue, 02/14/2017 - 06:53
Fortuna
- Clear sky
- Temperature: 41 °F
Tue, 02/14/2017 - 06:55
Crescent City
- Clear sky
- Temperature: 44 °F
Tue, 02/14/2017 - 06:56
TRINITY COUNTY - Caltrans has made significant progress on the Highway 299 slide at Big French Creek in Trinity County.
The roadway has been in a constant state of flux as the huge slide has challenged construction crews. Monday, officials with the state agency said better weather conditions have allowed them to improve disposal of excavated materials. In fact, 560 loads of debris were removed by Sunday; an overall 75% increase in productivity.
The daily schedule for local traffic is 5:30 am to 7:30 am and afternoons 4:30 to 6:30 pm. Overnight from 6:30 pm to 5:30 is still in effect but 1-hour delays are possible.
Check out Caltrans District 2 Facebook for the latest updates.