Caltrans to present on slide to supervisors

Eureka
- Overcast
- Temperature: 50 °F
Mon, 01/09/2017 - 22:53
Fortuna
- Broken clouds
- Temperature: 46 °F
Mon, 01/09/2017 - 23:15
Crescent City
- Overcast
- Temperature: 51 °F
Mon, 01/09/2017 - 22:56
Eureka
Fortuna
Crescent City
EUREKA - The Humboldt County Board of Supervisors will meet Tuesday to discuss the current closure on Highway 299.
Caltrans closed the highway about a month ago due to a major rock slide on the state route. Officials estimated the road to open yesterday.
Tuesday, Caltrans officials will update the supervisors and the public on the progress of the removal of the slide. They will also estimate a time for complete reopening.