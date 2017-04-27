Caltrans suspends work on Highway 101 slide near Leggett
MENDOCINO COUNTY - Caltrans has shut down work on the big slide near Leggett on Highway 101 due to continued rock and dirt sloughing off of the hillside.
After rains returned this week, progress on the roadway came to a halt. Tuesday, tons of rock and mud fell back over all of Caltrans’ hard work. The state agency said they were hoping to have 1-way controlled traffic by this weekend. This recent activity may delay things a bit.
Photos from back in 1964 just after the historic flood show the first huge slide that came down in this area. A decade and a half later in the 1980’s, another 40-feet of debris came down covering the highway and also damming the Eel River. The present slide is slightly to the south of that historic area.
For the latest updates on the Leggett slide go to the Caltrans District 1 Facebook page or call 1-800-gas-road.