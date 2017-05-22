Canines come out for "Bark for Life" event
MCKINLEYVILLE – The American Cancer Society of Humboldt County hosted the first annual Bark for Life event at Hiller Dog Park in McKinleyville Sunday. The event, which is similar to the well-known Relay for Life event, features a variety of breeds from community members and even law enforcement. Every dog featured provides unconditional love and joy to cancer survivors.
The event was free to the community to honor and celebrate cancer survivorship.
Festivities included a 1-mile walk, fun games, live music, and even dog demonstrations.