Cannabis cultivation violations inspire enforcement changes
Marijuana and proposed changes to enforcement procedures is on agenda for Tuesday’s Humboldt County Supervisors meeting.
During a recent meeting, the board pointed out how the process to abate illegal cannabis grows was too lengthy to be productive.
Suggested changes come from the Humboldt County Code Enforcement Unit – which includes implementing an expedited enforcement process which will reduce the grace period after servicing a Notice of Nuisance 30 to 10 days.
They will also present a plan to reduce the time it takes to penalize nuisances and other violations as well as plans to designate a county hearing office for conducting these rulings.
In addition, they are recommending the Code Enforcement Unit as the primary enforcement agency for violations of commercial marijuana cultivation.
A public hearing will also be held on the renewal of the Humboldt County tourism business improvements.
The meeting begins Tuesday morning at 9 in the supervisor chamber.