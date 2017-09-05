Cannabis cultivation violators to face penalties
The Humboldt County Board of Supervisors has been tasked with finding a solution to the growing amount of medical marijuana cultivation site violations.
The Planning and Building Department is currently processing many applications that violate the county’s Commercial Medical Marijuana Land Use Ordinance by either beginning a site without a permit or expanding without a permit.
Solutions being considered include requiring the removal of all plants which may require removal of buildings.
Another option is making the violator pay a heavy penalty.
Also on the agenda, the supervisors will hear public comments regarding the renewal of the Humboldt County Tourism Business Improvement District.
The District levies a tax on overnight guests at lodging businesses in Arcata, Eureka, Ferndale, Fortuna, Rio Dell and Trinidad and uses these funds to promote tourism in these areas.
The proposed renewal is for a 10 year term.