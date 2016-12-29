Cannabis permit application deadline fast approaching

Eureka
- Scattered clouds, mist
- Temperature: 41 °F
Thu, 12/29/2016 - 20:01
Fortuna
- Clear sky
- Temperature: 42 °F
Thu, 12/29/2016 - 20:15
Crescent City
- Broken clouds, mist
- Temperature: 44 °F
Thu, 12/29/2016 - 20:02
Eureka
Fortuna
Crescent City
HUMBOLDT COUNTY - Those wishing to operate a legal cannabis business have fewer than twenty-four hours to enroll in the County's permitting program.
The line at Humboldt County Planning and Building Department was out the door this morning.
Typically the department processes 150 to 200 total applications a year. More than 1,800 residents have applied to operate marijuana grows and other cannabis-related businesses since the process was put in place earlier this year. The department received 400 just in the last two weeks and expects the overall number to top 2,000 by the deadline.
Humboldt County Planning & Building Department Director John Ford said, "This is unprecedented in many ways. So a lot of people whether it's the public or really the county staff are responding to new procedures developing some new things, and everybody is working really well together. I'm really impressed by the community's ability to react and move in a really positive direction."
Those who miss the deadline will not be eligible to apply again until after the county begins work on an environmental impact report.