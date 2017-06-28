Car found submerged in Trinity River
There was another fatal crash north of Hoopa.
On Monday, it was discovered the driver of a Hyundai Santa Fe drove off of state route 96, became airborne and collided with a hillside before coming to a stop in the Trinity River.
A diver went into the river and a body is believed to be trapped in the car. Further rescue efforts are being made by the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office.
The Humboldt area CHP wants to remind motorists to slow down when driving on curvy roads and always wear your seat belt.