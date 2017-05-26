Career Fair helps teens focus on future
EUREKA - Students from area high schools got a lesson in professional development at the Boys and Girls Club Second Annual Career Fair.
More than a dozen representatives including medical providers, state agencies and private businesses were on hand to share what it takes to start a career.
The fair offered a chance to learn networking skills and hear directly from employers why it's important to complete high school.
It also provided a glimpse at career paths that might help them stay on the North Coast.
Boys & Girls Club Teen Center Unit Director Kenny Williams said, "Some of these teens don't really know what's out here so for them to come to the Teen Center and with us doing a career fair, it gives them an opportunity to see what's out there. And hopefully they can stay here in Humboldt."