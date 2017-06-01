CASA holds open house for volunteers

Eureka
EUREKA - CASA, or Court Appointed Special Advocates, held an open house Friday to bring in new advocates and volunteers.
The open house ran from 12-1:30 PM and allowed volunteers to learn about what it takes to become an advocate, including the application and training processes.
Volunteer Sally Lippett Houston says, she’s always been a mentor to children throughout her life, and so this is a natural fit.
"It takes a village. It takes a village to raise a child," said Lippett Houston. "And that's the best thing I can think of that it's something I should do for my community and I love kids. So it's fun, it's easy, a chance to be a kid yourself."