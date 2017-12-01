Centerville Beach Memorial Cross in the works to be relocated
FERNDALE – If you were driving through Ferndale and happen to stop by Centerville Beach, you would have noticed that the Centerville Beach Memorial Cross is missing.
The 30,000 pound cross was gradually eroding with a risk of falling onto the beach. City officials moved the concrete and metal structure inland, north Centerville Road. At this time, city officials are in search of a new location.
The cross was built in 1921 by Ferndale Parlor of the “Native Sons of The Golden West” to honor those lives lost at sea due to a submerged rock in Cape Mendocino in 1860.
“Our first agenda is to save the cross,” says Humboldt County’s First District Supervisor, Rex Bohn. “We’re moving a step forward with working with the Native Sons of The Golden West and working with joining property owners, trying to find an appropriate location, both to honor the people who parish in the shipwreck, and to create the same eye sight availability to mariners so that they could be fishing off the crosses or just ride by the crosses and stuff like that.”