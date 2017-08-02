Changes coming to Sequoia Park Zoo

Eureka
EUREKA - Some major changes could be coming to the Sequoia Park Zoo and now with the support of Eureka City Council.
Council members heard a presentation on the zoo's master plan and strategic business plan developed by a consulting firm.
The plans call for exhibit expansion and infrastructure enhancements as well as changing to a seven day a week schedule.
Sequoia Park Zoo is funded through a mix of admission fees, private donations and public funding from the City of Eureka. The plans outlined various strategies to grow revenue and decrease the city’s contribution to the budget.
More specifically, they recommended that free and discount days be eliminated, though council members would like to see one discount remain.
Zoo Director Gretchen Ziegler said, "They would like to consider at least for now retaining the Eureka citizen discount which is great so we'll kind of roll some of those out and see how it goes. We'll probably take it year to year and see."