Chief Mills opens up about decision to leave Eureka PD
EUREKA - Eureka Police Chief Andrew Mills is opening up about his decision to leave the department for Santa Cruz.
Mills accepted the position in 2013 nearly three and a half years after the job became open. In his new role, he'll oversee twice as many calls in a city three times as big.
Mills explained that he's most proud of the number of homeless housed during his tenure and the establishment of a citizens oversight committee called the Chief's Advisory Panel. He also said he thinks perceptions of the department have changed for the better in his time, crediting the hard work of officers as well as the community.
Mills directly addressed rumors on social media and elsewhere as to his reasons for leaving, saying he has great relationships with current city council members and staff and felt supported as Chief.
Mills added there are a few items left on the to do list like implementing the department's tactical de-escalation curriculum, but that will be for the next chief to handle.
His last day has not been set pending additional background checks and a psychological.