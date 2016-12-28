Chimney fire safety during winter months

Eureka
MCKINLEYVILLE – With frequent calls to the local fire department, residents have called requesting aid in reports of black smoke coming from the attic and chimney.
The Arcata Fire District responds accordingly and efficiently.
Talking with Battalion Chief of the Arcata Fire District, Rick Gomes, he says that biggest thing to do to avoid a structure fire is to keep the chimney clean.
“The heat can actually fracture the lining of the chimney, the other thing is, obviously, because we are an earthquake area, we have earthquakes, says Gomes. “The liner can crack, you won’t know it unless you have it inspected.”
There are a multitude of local chimney cleaning and inspection services that are in Humboldt County, to help with just that…
Loren Gerard is the Owner of Northcoast Chimney Sweep and has been active in the field all winter.
“The main cause of cleaning is to prevent the chimney fires, which can burn up to 2,000 degrees,” says Gerard.
Gerard says that making sure everything is up to code is a key essential that will ensure that the fire will not escape or flow due to creosote inside the chimney
“It’s always better to do less wood and more air. Usually what everybody likes to do pack as much wood as they can in there and shut the damper down so it burns for a long time, but it’s actually burning much less efficient.”
Gerard says it is highly recommended to not wait until the last minute and you don’t have to until winter to get the chimney cleaned.
“I do recommend people get it done, more in the spring and summer when you’re done with it for the year, just so you’re not stuck waiting a month out, when you really need it, and plus the creosote that we clean out is creosote and it can damage the chimney by sitting.”
Chimney Cleaning Services:
Northcoast Chimney Sweep: (707) 839-3993
Nor-Cal Chimney Services: (707) 443-3570