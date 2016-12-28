CHP: 7 DUI arrests, 15 collisions over the holidays

Eureka
EUREKA - CHP’s maximum enforcement period ended Monday night at midnight, and the numbers are in for how many arrests and collisions there were.
According to California Highway Patrol Officer Cy May, officers made seven DUI arrests. There were also 15 traffic collisions from Friday night to Monday night. Those ranged from non-injury to moderate injuries.