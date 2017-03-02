CHP advises safe Superbowl Sunday driving

Eureka
- Overcast
- Temperature: 53 °F
Fri, 02/03/2017 - 19:15
Fortuna
- Overcast
- Temperature: 51 °F
Fri, 02/03/2017 - 19:15
Crescent City
- Overcast
- Temperature: 53 °F
Fri, 02/03/2017 - 18:56
Eureka
Fortuna
Crescent City
It's Superbowl weekend which means it's extra important to be careful on the roads.
Just last year the California Highway Patrol arrested approximately 65,000 DUI drivers and a large portion of those were during holiday weekends such as the Superbowl.
Cy May, the Humboldt CHP PIO, told us, "People just need to be aware of the dangers of drinking and driving and designate a sober driver or plan on staying where you are. If you're going to be at a friend’s house for the Superbowl maybe plan on staying the night. But definitely a designated driver is probably the safest route."
Over this weekend the CHP plans to have extra units out looking for DUI drivers.
If you suspect you see a drunk driver out on the road you should dial 911 immediately.