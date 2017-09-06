CHP cautions driver safety with motorcycles riding to biker event
Bikers are riding to the Redwood Run and the California Highway Patrol wants motorists to drive safely.
Over three thousand bikers are converging on Piercy this weekend for the annual Old School Biker Run. With that many motorcycles on the road, CHP encourages motorists to drive carefully.
They said, quote, “Our goal is to encourage the motoring public to be vigilant in observing motorcyclists . . . Creating a safer highway environment is the shared responsibility of the drivers and motorcyclists alike.“
We dropped by one motorcycle shop in Eureka to get its take on the situation.
"Just kind of keep your eyes open and be aware that there will be a lot of bikes on the road. Bikes are quite a bit smaller than cars. People try to ride as safely as possible but a lot of times people in cars don't see them,” said Bob “the Viking” Freeman of Redwood Harley-Davidson, “Motorcycle riders are a lot more courteous than automobile drivers because your life is on the line. You don't have a big five thousand pound car around you protecting you from the road and the elements."