CHP to conduct maximum enforcement period this holiday weekend
ARCATA- California Highway Patrol is advising all drivers to drive safely during their travel this holiday season.
CHP will start their maximum enforcement period starting at 6 p.m. tonight until midnight on Monday. Some things they'll be watching for are speeding and DUI drivers. Among other things, Cy May, CHP Public Information Officer said, drivers should slow down for rainy weather and icy road conditions, know their route ahead of time and make sure vehicle lighting is working properly.