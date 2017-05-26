CHP emphasizing seat belt safety this Memorial Day weekend
ARCATA - As you make plans for Memorial Day weekend California Highway Patrol reminds you that traffic safety never takes a holiday.
In spite of landslides on major North Coast highways, CHP expects increased congestion on local roadways.
Beginning Friday night at 6:00 through midnight Monday, officers will be out in full force enforcing all traffic laws with an emphasis on seatbelt safety.
Last year at this time, CHP arrested more than 1100 DUI drivers in California. Thirty-nine others were killed in traffic collisions, and many of them were not wearing their seat belts.
Humboldt Area CHP Public Information Officer Cy May said, "We can truly attest that seat belts save lives. And that's a big reason why we're out there is to save people's lives. to enforce the safety belt law is merely a reminder to everybody that this is really all about safety."