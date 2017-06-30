CHP finds no body in SUV submerged in Trinity River
CHP now says there was not a body found in an SUV submerged in the Trinity River near Hoopa.
Officers searched the area off Highway 96 Thursday and found no one in the SUV or surrounding area.
Initial reports stated sometime between Saturday and Monday an unknown driver of a Hyundai Santa Fe was traveling north of Hoopa when they veered off the west side of the hillside.
CHP determined the SUV was stolen out of Hoopa on June 23rd just after midnight on Tish Tang road.
No suspect information was provided and the investigation is ongoing.