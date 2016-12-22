CHP maximum enforcement begins on Friday

Eureka
NORTH COAST - All the California Highway Patrol wants for Christmas is safety.
Once again, the agency will be implementing its maximum enforcement for Christmas. It begins this Friday evening at 6:01 and will terminate on Monday night at 11:59.
Although the focus of the enforcement is speed reduction, officers will be looking for impairment, distracted driving and for those who are not buckled up.
Last year, 35-people died on California highways. 50% of those who perished were not wearing seatbelts. CHP says it is the single most important action you can take to protect yourself in an accident.