CHP in maximum enforcement over holiday weekend

HUMBOLDT COUNTY- The California Highway Patrol will be out in full force starting Friday evening. 

It will be from 6 p.m. Friday until 11:59 p.m. Monday. The reason is maximum enforcement period; it's an effort to help crack down on drunk drivers over the new years weekend.

Last year, 27 people died in California collisions over the holiday.

More than 960 arrests were also made.  