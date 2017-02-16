CHP Officer injured in traffic collision

Eureka
- Overcast, mist
- Temperature: 50 °F
Thu, 02/16/2017 - 17:53
Fortuna
- Broken clouds
- Temperature: 50 °F
Thu, 02/16/2017 - 17:35
Crescent City
- Overcast
- Temperature: 51 °F
Thu, 02/16/2017 - 17:13
Eureka
Fortuna
Crescent City
KLAMATH - A California Highway Patrol officer is in the hospital following a traffic collision near Klamath.
CHP says the patrol car and a big rig collided on Highway 101 at Ehlers Avenue around 3:00 in the afternoon Thursday.
The officer who is unnamed at this time is currently receiving treatment for moderate to major injuries according to Public Information Officer Cy May.
We will follow this story and bring you more information as it becomes available.