CHP Officer in life-threatening crash will make full recovery
EUREKA – Visiting fellow CHP Officers, Officer Jose Martinez is well on his way to making a full recovery.
In February, Officer Martinez suffered major injuries after a collision with a big rig.
He was trapped inside his car, and he had to be extricated by emergency services.
With an update, Officer Martinez made a surprise visit to one of CHP’s training days; according to CHP Crescent City, he has a long road to a complete recovery but is healing well, and is ready to be back in a patrol vehicle.