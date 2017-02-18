QUICK LINKS: Latest News Cast | Angelo's Pizza Question of the Day | Latest Weather Video | Sponsored by News Channel 3

CHP Officer sustains majors injuries in crash, flown to Redding hospital

KLAMATH- A California Highway Patrol officer was flown out of the area after he sustained major injuries in a traffic collision with a big rig.

 

At around 3 Thursday, the CHP said the officer’s patrol car was broad sided by a big rig truck on Highway 101 in Klamath. The jaws of life had to be used to free the male officer who was pinned inside his vehicle.

 

The truck driver was uninjured in the crash.

 

The Del Norte Sheriffs office and Yurok Tribal police were on scene, along with fire and medical personnel.