CHP to the rescue

HUMBOLDT COUNTY - California Highway Patrol came to the rescue when a cab got stuck in the snow near Lord Ellis Summit.
A City Cab driver was delivering a family to Willow Creek when snow blanketed Highway 299.
The driver turned around then pulled over when the road became too dangerous.
CHP responded and drove the family to their destination while a tow truck got the cab back safely.
Officer Cy May said helping is just part of the job. He added that officers undergo special training to learn how to drive in adverse conditions and their vehicles are outfitted for the weather.