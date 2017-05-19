CHP searches for suspect after pursuit
SHELTER COVE - The California Highway Patrol is asking the public’s help in locating a suspect who escaped after a vehicle pursuit. Authorities are searching for this man, Shelter Cove resident, Christopher Sean Basar.
Wednesday afternoon just before 3:30, a patrolling officer noticed Basar driving his Chevrolet S-10 pickup westbound on Shelter Cove Road, straddling the center divider with no license plate displayed on the vehicle. A traffic stop was initiated but Basar fled and overturned the truck a half mile later.
After verbal warnings to stop fleeing on foot, a Taser was deployed but Basar was able to escape down a steep embankment. Aircraft and a K-9 unit were brought in to continue the search but the suspect was not found.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the CHP.