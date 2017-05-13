Circus goers receive early invitation
EUREKA – The Culpepper & Merriweather Circus is back in Eureka.
“We’re here in Eureka, California. We come back every two years,” says The Culpepper & Merriweather Circus Clown & Tour Guide, Leo Acton.
The action packed 90-minute show made its way to eureka for a one day special event.
Before the show, locals were encouraged to see what goes on behind the scenes. A sneak peek from being introduced to the talent and even watching the famous big top tent being built.
“This morning our guys hard at work, getting the big top ready for today’s two spectacular shows.”
10 circus crew members set up the one major tent at the fairgrounds for the circus, making sure that the top is tied up and the tent is hammered down.
Leo says it takes about three hours for everything to go up.
“This is a folk’s chance to come on down early before the circus begins and see what it really takes to make the magic of the circus happen.”
Viewing some of what the circus has to offer, observers are told about what it means to be in the circus industry
“There’s a lot of paradox about the circus industry of what it can or can’t be and we want to dispel of that and let you know that we have amazing and happy animals. You can come down and see them up close and personal.”
“You can see circus folks are hardworking people, and it takes all of us, and our hands in to get the big top ready to rock and roll for the show today.
The big top alone cost $50,000 and the whole set up totaling out to over 100 thousand dollars.
The show itself has been running since 1985.
“It’s been running for 32 years.”
“This is your chance to come by and see a classic American circus. It’s a family-friendly show, not only for your family, but for our families too. We want folks to come on out and see what it’s really like to be a part of a great American tradition at Culpepper & Merriweather,” said Acton.