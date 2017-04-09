Citing threat to public safety, City of Eureka demolishes another Squires-owned building
EUREKA - Three days after tearing down what was left of the Blue Heron Lodge, the City of Eureka demolished another building owned by Floyd and Betty Squires.
815 H Street hasn't had a tenant in years, but it's been far from empty.
Humboldt Bay Fire, Eureka Police and code enforcement officers have responded numerous times to transient fires, complaints of vandalism and drug activity.
Eureka's Deputy Public Works Director Brian Issa said there were significant structural deficiencies that made the building an immediate threat to public safety. The city is covering the expense of demolition and will seek to recover those costs from the owners.