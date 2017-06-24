City of Arcata signs on to support Paris climate change accord
ARCATA - The City of Arcata will be following the State of California’s lead and sign on to continue the Paris Climate Change Agreement in opposition to President Trump. Mayor Susan Ornelas signed on to a statement with 61 other US Mayors to adopt, honor and uphold the agreements goals.
The climate mayors who now total over 300 nationwide will meet Saturday in Miami Beach and are expected to officially sign on to the Paris agreement goals. Their mandate will be to intensify efforts to meet each cities’ current climate goals, push for new action to meet the 1.5 degrees Celsius target and work together to create the 21st century clean energy economy.
The full text of the climate mayor’s statement can be found by going to: www.cityofarcata.org