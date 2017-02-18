City of Eureka, Redwood Coast Music Festivals come to agreement on facility fees

Eureka
EUREKA - Following months of negotiations, City of Eureka and Redwood Coast Music Festivals have reached an agreement on facility rental fees.
The city has waived fees for the Adorni Center and Municipal Auditorium for the last two and a half decades and invested thousands of dollars in staff time.
The discussion of charging the festival first appeared on council’s agenda in November but was pulled to allow more time to come to a resolution that worked for all parties.
Since then, RCMF board members negotiated to reduce the city's costs from $10,000 to under $8,000 and agreed to cover those expenses. The payments would be phased in over a period of four years until fully funded by the festival and facility rental fees will continue to be waived.
Redwood Coast Music Festivals Board President Mark Jansen said, "Pretty much most of the money goes in to putting on this show for the City of Eureka and we're an all-volunteer organization so we're working hard to get our new volunteers and bring more sponsorship in to help with this. And the City giving us an escalating clause helps us. It gives us four years before those take effect."