City of Eureka to test sewer system

EUREKA - Where there's smoke, in this case there is not necessarily fire. City of Eureka will begin testing the sewer system along 2nd between K and I Streets Wednesday around 8:30 in the morning. Crews will use a non-toxic smoke to identify any breaks in the system.
That smoke may be visible in the surrounding areas and could even be seen in buildings and residences if plumbing is compromised.
Emergency agencies have been notified of the testing. The Department asks for the public’s patience while work goes on.
Gabriel Adame of Eureka Public Works said, "This pipe in particular is our old vitrified clay pipe. It's probably 100 years old and will last a very long time if they are kept in place and the seal is maintained but after 100 years especially with our ground movement up here, they tend to shift and separate or crack and in that case they start to let in a bunch of water that's not needed into the sewer system." 22