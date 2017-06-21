City of Eureka working with property owners to clean up after 4th Street fire
EUREKA - The city now has to plan for clean up of the burnt out structure left behind from Tuesday's early morning fire.
Some of that work already began when crews knocked down what remained of the building to prevent materials from falling on to the sidewalk or roadway.
The Public Works Department reached out to the two property owners to develop a plan for demolition and debris removal within thirty days.
Typically, an undertaking such as this requires approval from three city departments and Caltrans.
Chief Building Official and Public Works Director Brian Gerving said staff will do what they can to guide the owners through that process.
Gerving explained, "We like to work with people as much as we can following an event like this because it's not something they were planning on to be sure, and we don't want to place an undue burden on them so we typically are understanding of timelines that they're dealing with. They've got to work with their insurance company and we have to be sensitive to that."