City of Ferndale votes to join Redwood Coast Energy Authority
FERNDALE – The last city in Humboldt County to resist joining the Redwood Coast Energy Authority (RCEA), has now had a change of heart.
The Ferndale City Council voted 4-1 in their latest meeting to join the RCEA, which is an energy saving initiative for Humboldt County.
It is said to provide residents and businesses more local electricity for a fraction of what PG&E offers.
When the RCEA plan was first introduced, Ferndale officials were skeptical but did not dismiss the idea.
In the city, less than 5 percent of customers have opted out of the program.