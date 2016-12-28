City of Fortuna asks for public input regarding proposed community center

Eureka
- Clear sky, mist
- Temperature: 39 °F
Wed, 12/28/2016 - 20:53
Fortuna
- Clear sky
- Temperature: 41 °F
Wed, 12/28/2016 - 21:15
Crescent City
- Clear sky
- Temperature: 44 °F
Wed, 12/28/2016 - 20:56
Eureka
Fortuna
Crescent City
FORTUNA - The City of Fortuna is asking for public comment regarding the proposed community center planned near Newburg Park.
The application for the center is by the McLean Foundation. The initial study and proposed mitigated negative declaration is available for review during regular business hours at the City of Fortuna Community Development Department on 11th Street.
The project is a conditional use permit for the development of a community center on a vacant 36-acre site off Newburg Road. The facility will house three nonprofits and be used for community-based education, social activities and recreation. It will also have a commercial kitchen, commuter, art and music rooms, a trail system, and a community garden.
The public comment period will end on January 26. The Fortuna Planning Commission will consider adoption of the proposed mitigated negative declaration on February 14 at 7:00 p.m. in the Fortuna council chamber.