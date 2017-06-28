Civil Grand Jury reports issues with Humboldt County Jail
The Humboldt County Civil Grand Jury has released their final report on the current state of our local jails and law enforcement facilities.
They note the most significant concerns being aging facilities that create safety challenges as well as a lack of holding cells in Eastern Humboldt.
The Grand Jury reported shortcomings of the Humboldt County Jail, such as a need for 24/7 mental health staffing and discharge plans to prevent relapse.
They also say the facility would benefit from an outdoor inmate area.
Currently, not all cameras in the facility record and the jail states they would need $240,000 dollars to purchase more.
Facility strengths were also noted and included programs available for inmates to earn certificates and be more prepared to find work when they are released.
Supervisor Rex Bohn believes with the planned expansion of the Humboldt County Jail in 2020, more programs like these will be available.
"What is really going to help us is we're going to have classrooms and rooms that we can use to work with these guys that need GEDs and help with drug and alcohol issues and behavior problems," said Supervisor Bohn, "A lot of programs will have room to implement through DHHS and Humboldt County Office of Education to hopefully get them off the cycle of getting out and being reincarcerated. If we can stop that cycle, even on a small scale, then you'd have to consider it a success."