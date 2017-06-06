Classmates rally with Faith in her fight with cancer, again
A Rio Dell Elementary School comes together for a student who, once again, is fighting cancer.
At age two, Faith Wrisley was diagnosed with childhood kidney cancer. After surgery and extensive chemotherapy she was declared cancer free but the disease has returned.
She will undergo ten treatments at U.C. San Francisco’s Children’s Hospital.
Her classmates at Eagle Prairie Elementary held a “Fighting for Faith Day” to bring attention to childhood cancer and Faith’s situation. They all showed their support by wearing yellow.
If you would like to help Faith's family with her medical bills, you can go to her Facebook page, Fighting for Faith.