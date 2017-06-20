Coast Guard practicing just in case
EUREKA - If you were near the Bayshore Mall this Tuesday afternoon you might have thought someone was getting rescued by the Coast Guard. Not to worry though. It was just a drill. Coast Guard Sector Humboldt Bay Air Station was practicing maneuvers in the bay behind the mall.
The training takes place once a month with the large cutters like the Dorado or Barracuda and several times a month with the smaller coast guard boats. Swimmers are dropped or repelled down to a victim and then hoisted up again.
It’s all about the timing and precision...making sure a victim can be taken care of quickly and safely. Practicing what our Coast Guard does the very best.