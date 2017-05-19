Coast Guard rescues injured hiker on Lost Coast Trail
LOST COAST TRAIL - A female hiker is airlifted off the Lost Coast Trail by the Coast Guard after activating a distress beacon.
Around 11 am Thursday, Coast Guard Sector Humboldt Bay was contacted by the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office that a hiker with unknown injuries had requested help by her emergency position indicating radio beacon. A Dolphin helicopter and crew were dispatched and transferred the 29-year old victim to the hospital.
Officials said they always recommend hikers include one of the radio beacons in their backpack supplies. In this case it did its job and crews were able to make the rescue in short order.