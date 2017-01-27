Coast Guard rescues man from Jetty after truck breaks down

Eureka
- Clear sky
- Temperature: 39 °F
Fri, 01/27/2017 - 01:53
Fortuna
- Clear sky
- Temperature: 37 °F
Fri, 01/27/2017 - 01:55
Crescent City
- Clear sky
- Temperature: 39 °F
Fri, 01/27/2017 - 01:56
Eureka
Fortuna
Crescent City
EUREKA - Coast Guard rescued a man from the North Jetty after his truck broke down and crashing waves prevented other vehicles from retrieving him.
Coast Guard deployed two motor boats and a helicopter around 11:30 Thursday morning. Rescuers determined it was unsafe to send out a tow truck, so they lifted the man on to the helicopter and transported him to Samoa. He was uninjured.
Waves frequently inundate the jetties. Anyone in the area should always use caution.