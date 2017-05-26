Coast Guard urges boating safety on local waterways
SAMOA - Memorial Day marks the start of recreational boating season. The Coast Guard reminds you to take precautions to stay safe this holiday weekend.
Coast Guard recommends preparing a float plan and informing friends or loved ones about it. Share your departure location and heading, how many aboard and return time. Take proper equipment for weather conditions and make sure your boat has reliable communication. Cell phones should only be used as a backup.
Using alcohol while operating a water vessel is as dangerous and illegal as driving a car under the influence. Choose an operator who won't be drinking and always wear a life vest on the water.
Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class, Joshua Welsh of Coast Guard Station Humboldt Bay said, "Most people that drown it turns out they didn't have a life jacket on. Kids under 13 are required to. If they're older than 13, we recommend it for everyone. We wear life jackets every time we get underway. It's a safe practice."