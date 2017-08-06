Coast Seafood’s expansion undergoes review
EUREKA – City officials, locals organizations and advocates gathered at Humboldt State for the Coastal Commission meeting to deliberate on the Coast Seafood's Company expansion. Wednesday night the Coast Seafood’s.
Wednesday night the Coast Seafood’s Company looks to re-permit its existing operation and expand an additional 256 acres of oyster aquaculture bringing their total to 490 acres.
A potential concern is for the extensive beds of dense eelgrass that wildlife use such as native and migrating birds.
With several modifications to the original approved proposed expansion, concerns have been raised by wildlife biologist.
“We are going through the regulatory process to re-permit, and possibly expand our farm. It’s been four years. A long extensive and drawn out process that ultimately will benefit all user groups, “said Southwest Operations Manager at Coast Seafood’s Company, Greg Dale.
“Humboldt Bay is literally one of the most important places for birds on the entire west coast. It’s critical for shore birds, water birds, beautiful goose and we are here to let the commission know how important this bay is.” said Marine Program Director of Audubon California, Anna Weinstein.